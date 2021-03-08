CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Newsom Activists Claim Enough Signatures for Recall Election
Opponents of California Gov. Gavin Newsom claim they have collected enough signatures in favor of a recall to force a special election, with a week to go before the deadline. The Sacramento Bee reports that recall leaders say they have 1.95 million signatures for the effort, which requires 1.5 million registered voters certified by authorities. The recall petition blasts Newsom’s policies on immigration, taxation, and the death penalty—but he’s also faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five previous attempts to recall him have failed. If they have enough signatures this time, there will be an election in the fall in which voters will decide whether to recall the Democrat and who will succeed him.