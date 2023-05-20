Anti-Sinema PAC Demands Probe of Spending Revealed by Daily Beast

CHEAT SHEET
A political action committee that wants to push Sen. Kyrsten Sinema out of office has asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate spending that was outlined in a story by The Daily Beast this week. “We have been watching with growing concern the instances of Sinema abusing the power of her office, exploiting her campaign and Senate accounts for personal use,” Luis Avila, a senior adviser with Change for Arizona 2024, told the Arizona Republic. The Beast uncovered six times since 2019 when Sinema traveled to take part in a marathon or another race and scheduled fundraising activity in the same area, allowing her to use campaign money to cover lodging and other expenses.