CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Anti-Lockdown Activist Ditches Week-Old Race for Governor of Washington

    THIS IS GOING WELL

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Karen Ducey/Getty

    A Washington State nurse who couldn’t win a City Council seat filed to run for governor a week ago. But Lisa Thomas has already thrown in the towel, ending her don’t-blink campaign against Gov. Jay Inslee, The Olympian reports. Instead, Thomas said, she wants to concentrate on a class-action lawsuit she helped bring against Inslee’s stay-at-home order meant to protect people from the coronavirus. But that effort doesn’t seem to be going that well, either. While $46,000 has been donated to the legal fund, Thomas and her cohorts have not been able to withdraw any of the money.

    Read it at The Olympian