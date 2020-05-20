Anti-Lockdown Activist Ditches Week-Old Race for Governor of Washington

Read it at The Olympian
A Washington State nurse who couldn’t win a City Council seat filed to run for governor a week ago. But Lisa Thomas has already thrown in the towel, ending her don’t-blink campaign against Gov. Jay Inslee, The Olympian reports. Instead, Thomas said, she wants to concentrate on a class-action lawsuit she helped bring against Inslee’s stay-at-home order meant to protect people from the coronavirus. But that effort doesn’t seem to be going that well, either. While $46,000 has been donated to the legal fund, Thomas and her cohorts have not been able to withdraw any of the money.