Anti-Lockdown Protesters in London Seen Wearing Yellow Star of David Badges
Tens of thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of London on Saturday to protest measures the government put in place to protect against COVID-19. The sea of unmasked protesters attending the “Unite for Freedom” march decried vaccinations, health passports, and mask mandates. Some were heard chanting “freedom” and carried signs that read “lockdowns kill.”
At least two people in attendance were reportedly seen with yellow stars pinned to their shirts, which read “No Covid Certificates,” apparently likening themselves to Jews who were forced by Nazis to wear yellow stars during the Holocaust. Another photo emerged of the event where a banner is claimed to have read “Stop the vaccine Holocaust.”