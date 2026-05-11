Anti-MAGA Rocker Torches Pastor’s Dedication to Trump Statue

Rock icon and fervent Trump critic Jack White has chimed in about the absurd golden statue of the president at the Trump National Doral golf course in Miami.

The White Stripes’ and The Raconteurs frontman shared his thoughts in an Instagram post on Saturday about the bizarre 22-foot “Don Colossus” that was erected at Trump’s golf course last week.

White’s post showed the $450,000 statue with the caption: “MAGA Evangelical Leaders Gather in Mar-a-Lago to Bless and Dedicate a Gold Statue to Donald Trump.”

“The most frustrating part of modern American life is the attempt to make sense of people who don’t even CARE that they make no sense at all,” White, 50, wrote.

White expressed his confusion at the sycophancy exhibited by Donald Trump's supporters. Jack White/Instagram

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on White’s post.

The golden effigy depicting Trump pumping his fist—mirroring the moment he re-emerged after surviving an assassination attempt during a 2024 rally in Pennsylvania—was first unveiled at the president’s Doral golf resort on Wednesday, where evangelical pastor Mark Burns led a dedication ceremony for it.

Donald Trump’s new statue at his golf club in Miami stands 22 feet tall, including its pedestal. Adam Schupak/Golfweek

“Today at Trump National Doral Miami, history was made,” Burns said in a post on X. “I was deeply honored to lead the dedication event for President Donald J. Trump and the unveiling of the 22-foot statue created in his honor.”

The president's informal spiritual advisor said "history was made" with the statue's arrival. Pastor Mark Burns/X

Burns, Trump’s informal spiritual adviser, later rejected claims of false idol worship, telling James Hanson on LBC that the golden statue “represents the miracle of God, that’s what it represents.”

“I don’t know anybody who worships Donald Trump as a God,” Burns said.

Burns did not immediately return the Beast’s request for comment on White’s remarks.

The “Seven Nation Army” singer has not been shy about sharing his disdain for the 79-year-old president, whom he has called a “vile loser” and “obvious fascist,” and his supporters.

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner dubbed Trump “the worst American of all time” last month following the president’s outrageous AI-generated post depicting him as Jesus Christ, which he deleted and tried to excuse the next day.

Donald Trump's Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” Trump said about the bizarre image on April 13, hours after he deleted it from his Truth Social page. “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

White also turned his vitriol toward the president’s evangelical supporters, pointing out the blatant hypocrisy in cheering on his blasphemy.

The rocker is an outspoken critic of the president. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images