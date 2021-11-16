Health Exec Gets $49M Pay Package After Anti-Mask Comments

CHEAT SHEET
The former CEO of Sanford Health—the health care system heavily funded by South Dakota’s richest man, T. Denny Sanford—reportedly received over $49 million in compensation last year, when he retired after sending an anti-mask email to staffers. According to the Sioux Falls Business Journal, the executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, “told more than 50,000 employees he would not be wearing a face mask at work because he had recovered from COVID-19 and believed he could not transmit it.” His pay included salary, severance, and retirement benefits. Krabbenhoft had previously announced plans to retire in 2022, the outlet said.