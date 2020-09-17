CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Mask Idaho Pastor Is in ICU With COVID-19
An Idaho pastor who openly flouted a local mask mandate contracted COVID-19 and is the intensive care unit—and his church is still not requiring face coverings at services. Paul Van Noy of Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d’Alene has been in the hospital for two weeks, The Spokesman-Review reported, and five other church staffers were also infected with the virus. So was his wife, Brenda, who posted to Facebook, “I haven’t taken this Covid seriously enough. I’m humbled.” Church members recently held a vigil outside the hospital—and they weren’t wearing masks.