Anti-Mask Mom Who Ambushed Mayor Fired from NYC Job

An attorney for New York City’s Law Department who posed as a reporter to press Mayor Eric Adams on his plan to maintain for now New York’s City mask requirement for children under 5 was fired hours later, the Daily News reported on Monday. A city source told the paper that the termination of Daniela Jampel, who’d become a prominent proponent of in-person school and opponent of masks for kids, was based on her earlier Tweets in which she responded to the city’s decision to have the Law Department appeal a judge’s ruling ordering the mandate lifted by writing that she had “represented cops who lie in court, teachers who molest children, prison guards who beat inmates. It is a job I have done proudly. Until tonight. Fighting to keep masks on toddlers is shameful. I am ashamed of my office.” A city spokesperson said Jampel had been fired because of her “troubling claims about her work for the city Law Department,” adding that “her decision to lie to City Hall staff and state she was a journalist at today’s press conference demonstrate(s) a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity… As of today, she is no longer an employee of the Law Department.” Jampel, who has been on maternity leave, said her plans to hire an attorney, as her firing was “clearly not performance-related.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10