Anti-Mask Parents Outed Trans Kid Of School Board Chair
‘SICKO LIKE YOU’
A school board election turned very ugly after anti-mask parents attacked and outed the local chair’s 8-year-old transgender girl, in retaliation for school COVID policies, reports CNN. Kelsey Waits, who ended up losing reelection to the board, was a conservative mom who had homeschooled her kids in Hastings, Minnesota, and was elected to the board in 2016. Her youngest daughter was assigned male at birth. After Waits tried to address concerns of both pro-mask and anti-mask parents in the district, fellow conservative parents formed a group and posted a transphobic attack on the Waits’ daughter and her ‘woke parents.’ The harassment escalated and children began bullying other LGBTQ kids in the community, with one allegedly boasting, “My mom says that we won, so now we can deal with sickos like you.” Waits lost her re-election bid, and the family is now leaving the small town they once found so idyllic.