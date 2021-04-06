Anti-Masker Arrested for Choking Burger King Worker
‘YOU GOT ME’
David Siversten, 47, of Wayne Township, has been arrested for choking a Burger King employee because he was asked to put on a face mask, CBS New York reports. Siversten had visited the New Jersey Burger King earlier in the day and had a verbal fight with employees when they asked him to mask up. Township Police captain Dan Daly say he then came back later in the day and “wrapped both hands around [the employee’s] neck and started strangling her.” The attack only ended when another female employee intervened, he added. Cops found him in a nearby driveway nearby, allegedly drunk, and arrested him. He allegedly said, “You got me” but was then disobedient when cops tried to take him into custody. He faces a charge for aggravated assault.