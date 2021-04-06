CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Anti-Masker Arrested for Choking Burger King Worker

    ‘YOU GOT ME’

    Jennifer Adams

    Breaking News Intern

    Township of Wayne Police Department

    David Siversten, 47, of Wayne Township, has been arrested for choking a Burger King employee because he was asked to put on a face mask, CBS New York reports. Siversten had visited the New Jersey Burger King earlier in the day and had a verbal fight with employees when they asked him to mask up. Township Police captain Dan Daly say he then came back later in the day and “wrapped both hands around [the employee’s] neck and started strangling her.” The attack only ended when another female employee intervened, he added. Cops found him in a nearby driveway nearby, allegedly drunk, and arrested him. He allegedly said, “You got me” but was then disobedient when cops tried to take him into custody. He faces a charge for aggravated assault.

    Read it at CBS New York