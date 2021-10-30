Anti-Masker Who Harassed NYC School Kids Fired in Epic Self-Own

CHEAT SHEET
Not only did anti-masker Curtis Goldstein follow and harangue parents and children outside a New York City school, telling the kids, “Your parents are abusing you.” But, the Daily Mail reports, the realtor also posted video of the harassment outside P.S. 158 on social media. That’s where more sensible folks spotted it and flagged it for his employer, which promptly showed him the door. “R New York does not support bullying or harassment of any kind, as it is not aligned with our values,” the real estate firm said. “The company has made a decision to terminate Curtis Goldstein effective immediately. He is no longer affiliated with the company.”