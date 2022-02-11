Anti-Masker Freaks Out, Throws Snow, Breaks Window at Hot Dog Restaurant
WIENER ALERT
An anti-masker who was asked to cover his mouth in a beloved Chicago hot-dog joint has been caught on camera having an almighty freakout that saw him throw snow at a server and shatter the restaurant’s glass door. The Wieners Circle, known for its char dogs, tweeted earlier this week: “We refused service to a customer who wouldn’t put on a mask and they threw a brick through our window. Security video to follow later in case anyone can identify the asshole.” The hot-dog crafters made good on their promise and tweeted a video of a man having a verbal exchange with a server before grabbing fistfuls of snow and throwing them at staff, then getting hold of a brick and smashing the restaurant’s glass door. The Wieners Circle later said it had made progress in tracking down the brick-thrower’s identity after crowdsourcing help from online hot-dog lovers. However, Chicago police told CNN there have been no arrests over the incident.