Anti-Maskers Harass Kids Outside Beverly Hills Elementary School

Read it at Patch
Anti-maskers gathered outside a Beverly Hills elementary school Wednesday to protest coronavirus restrictions and tell schoolchildren not to wear masks. Bearing signs reading “Question COVID lies” and “Masks=child abuse” in front of Hawthorne Elementary, the demonstrators tried to distribute fliers and said to the young kids, “I’m positive you hate that mask” and “No one likes the masks, so I don’t know why you’re wearing them.” In February, anti-vaccine protesters briefly shut down Los Angeles’ largest vaccination site.