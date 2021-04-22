CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Anti-Maskers Harass Kids Outside Beverly Hills Elementary School

    LEAVE THEM BE

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Screenshot/Twitter

    Anti-maskers gathered outside a Beverly Hills elementary school Wednesday to protest coronavirus restrictions and tell schoolchildren not to wear masks. Bearing signs reading “Question COVID lies” and “Masks=child abuse” in front of Hawthorne Elementary, the demonstrators tried to distribute fliers and said to the young kids, “I’m positive you hate that mask” and “No one likes the masks, so I don’t know why you’re wearing them.” In February, anti-vaccine protesters briefly shut down Los Angeles’ largest vaccination site.

    Read it at Patch