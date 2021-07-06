CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Anti-Maskers Who Stormed Utah School Meeting Are Charged
CONSEQUENCES
Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
Opponents of critical race theory who are planning on protesting at a Utah school board meeting on Tuesday night—even though it’s not even being taught in the state—should probably mind their manners. Anti-maskers who stormed a meeting of the Granite school board in May, accosting board members and shouting obscenities, have now been hit with a misdemeanor criminal charge. Eleven people—most of whom lived outside the Granite school district where they made a ruckus—could theoretically face jail time if convicted, The Salt Lake Tribune reports; a 12th person is still being sought. Those protesters were misdirecting their anger, too: Mask requirements were set by the state, not the school board.