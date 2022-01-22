Anti-Muslim Bigot Laura Loomer Ambushes Republican Retreat
Anti-Muslim bigot and perpetual Republican Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer ambushed the National Republican Congressional Committee and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy at a Saturday morning retreat in Miami. “During a staff NRCC briefing for donors, Laura Loomer stood up and asked why the party committee isn’t trying to defeat Liz Cheney and the others who voted to impeach Trump,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported. Citing sources, he noted that Loomer “was not on the list for the retreat, and they [NRCC] are not sure how she got in.”
Loomer disputed that to The Daily Beast, claiming she was a guest of “one of the biggest” and a “very well respected [NRCC] donor.” “The NRCC censored me, and Kevin McCarthy goes around raising money claiming he’s anti-cancel culture, but they censored me because they were so afraid of me,” the far-right activist said. NRCC communications director Michael McAdams didn’t return The Daily Beast’s Saturday request for comment. Loomer has long been at war with the NRCC over not funding her unsuccessful congressional bid for Congress.