Anti-Muslim Group ACT for America to Host Annual Gala at Mar-a-Lago
Read it at Miami Herald
Anti-Muslim group ACT for America is planning to host their annual gala at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s club in south Florida, the Miami Herald reports. ACT for America is considered the largest anti-Muslim group in the United States by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group is well-known for organizing the “March Against Sharia” in 2017, a nationwide protest attended by far-right and white supremacist groups. Tickets for the Mar-a-Lago event start at $1,500, according to an invitation posted on ACT for America's website. The group previously charged $250 to $350 for tickets to the annual gala when it was hosted in and around Washington, D.C., according to the SPLC.