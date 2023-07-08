CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Putin Forces Threaten ‘Surprise’ Attack Inside Russia
An anti-Putin paramilitary group reportedly has plans to conduct another cross-border raid into Russia amid disarray inside the Kremlin. In an interview with the Observer, a spokesperson for the Freedom of Russia Legion says that its legion is planning a fresh attack from Ukraine into Russia in their ongoing plans to “free all our territory” amid the war. The group, which consists of about 200 Russian military volunteers, has already carried out several attacks earlier this summer. “There will be a further surprise in the next month or so,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “It will be our third operation. After that, there will be a fourth, and fifth. We have ambitious plans.”