Extremist Anti-Roe SCOTUS Majority Plows Ahead in Spite of Roberts, Report Says
DEVIL IN THE DETAILS
Months after a far-right majority on the U.S. Supreme Court drafted a since-leaked decision to overturn the right to abortion, they remained committed to their extremist cause, according to the Washington Post. The paper reported that as of last week, around the time Politico revealed the plan by conservatives to sack Roe v. Wade, five justices were still on board with the gist of what was first hatched back in February. The paper also reported that the saga has called into question the influence of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. who, though conservative, had expressed a desire for an incremental approach to banning abortions, but also to keep in place key tenets of Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights. The Post, quoting someone close to Roberts, said he had gotten little support for a more tempered approach to restricting the procedure. A final ruling on Roe is expected by June or July.