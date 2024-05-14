‘Anti-Sex Beds’ Return For Another Summer Olympics
RECREATIONAL GYMNASTICS
The 2024 Summer Olympics are bringing back a new tradition to the competition, which was not so popular last time around: narrow, recyclable cardboard beds believed to deter the athletes from engaging in any recreational gymnastics with their fellow competitors. The beds previously appeared at the Summer Games in Tokyo, and while the reasoning behind their design was quickly debunked, they swiftly went viral as “anti-sex” beds. The very same beds have reportedly arrived in Paris, according to the New York Post. In the past, athletes have described an all-out sex romp at the Olympic Village, complete with steamy hot tub orgies. Now, by making an effort to be more sustainable, Olympics officials are essentially telling athletes to take a cold shower—saddling them with 100% recyclable beds not big enough for two.