‘Anti-Snowflake’ Jordan Peterson Quits Twitter Because He Can‘t Hack ‘Insults’
SO LONG BYE BYE
Canadian psychologist turned anti-“snowflake” crusader Jordan Peterson is apparently quitting Twitter because he can’t hack the consequences of his own shitposting on a public platform. On Monday morning, in response to Sports Illustrated revealing Yumi Nu as the magazine’s first-ever Asian-American plus-size swimsuit model, Peterson, a college professor and full-grown adult, tweeted to his 2.7 million followers: “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.” Of course, seeing as Twitter is a public space, the Tucker Carlson-approved pop psychologist’s insult was met with a swift and often hilarious dragging. Hours later, the supposed “free speech” enthusiast complained that “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else” and lamented that Twitter’s “incentive structure” makes it “intrinsically and dangerously insane.” As such, he continued, “I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again.” Peterson later concluded his farewell: “I plan to write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all very soon. Bye for now.” OK, bye!