WATCH: Anti-Trans Activist Hit With Tomato Juice at New Zealand Rally
A British anti-trans activist was doused in tomato juice ahead of a rally at which she was scheduled to speak Friday in New Zealand, according to local reports. Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, ultimately left the scene without speaking and almost immediately left the country, deeming it the “worst place for women she has ever visited,” Radio New Zealand reported. Author J.K. Rowling, who has become a controversial figure in recent years thanks to her own anti-trans campaigning, spoke out about the scenes in New Zealand on Twitter, branding them “repellant.”