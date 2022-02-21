Anti-Vaccine Mandate Trucker Convoy Wants to ‘Choke’ D.C., Organizer Says
‘SWALLOWS YOU’
The trucker convoys planning to head to Washington, D.C. later this week to protest vaccine mandates seek to shut down the Beltway and “choke” the capital city, an organizer of one such convoy said. “I’ll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor,” explained Bob Bolus, one of the decentralized convoy movement’s organizers, in an interview with Fox 5 DC. “That basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you, and that’s what we’re going to do the D.C.” The owner of a Pennsylvania-based trucking company added: “We will be along the Beltway where the Beltway will be shut down.” While the truck-based protests have yet to materialize in the D.C. area, they ostensibly aim to disrupt the region around President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week and mimic the Canadian anti-vaccine mandate convoys that shut down traffic near the U.S.-Canada border until it was dispersed.