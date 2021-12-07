We are taught not to speak ill of the dead, these now including 64-year-old Marcus Lamb, the anti-vax, pro-ivermectin televangelist who died of COVID-19 last week.

But what of the still living who may join the dead if they listen to the falsehoods about the virus and the vaccines that were being aired by Lamb’s television network even as his funeral was held at a Texas megachurch on Monday?

Among the shows available for streaming on the Daystar Christian TV network valued at more than $1 billion and capable of reaching 2 billion viewers is one from last Mother’s Day, in which Lamb actually insisted that his opposition to the vaccine was an effort to save lives. That, and to thwart the Devil.