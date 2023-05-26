Anti-Vax ‘Sperminator’ Runs for Local Council in NYC
FOR THE KIDS
A New York City anti-vaxxer who made donating his “superior” genetic material a pandemic pastime is running for a city council seat in Queens as a Republican to advocate for “parental rights.” Jonathan David Rinaldi, the dad of three school-aged children, in addition to roughly a dozen others he has fathered through sperm donation, told the New York Post that “as a parent, it’s my responsibility to fight for my kids.” “I’m not in this for fame. I’m in this because I have kids, and I’m not going to let the city go to hell because men don’t stand up,” he said. Rinaldi has incorrectly claimed the COVID vaccine affects fertility and runs a Facebook page for “people seeking unvaccinated sperm,” the Post reported. He warned of “the dangers of the left” and claimed critical race theory, a university-taught theory, is harming school children. “I’m just trying to fight for the kids, man,” he said. “This is all about the kids and their future.”