Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy Descends on Michigan Bridge
HONK HONK
With their horns blaring, truckers protesting vaccine mandates gathered Saturday at a bridge in Michigan to show support for their Canadian counterparts, one of the first such demonstrations in the United States. Truckers and local residents convened at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron waving American and Canadian flags and holding signs with slogans like, “Truck off govt.” Traffic at Blue Water has been delayed for hours over the past week despite all four lanes being open 24/7. A gatekeeper told local outlet WXYZ, “I have never seen traffic like this ever...ever.” Canadian truckers have occupied Ottawa for the better part of a week and blocked the border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge, where nearly a quarter of all goods traded between the U.S. and Canada pass. Canadian authorities broke up the demonstration Saturday.