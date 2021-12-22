Anti-Vax Group ‘Stalking’ Doctors in Alaska With Creepy Holiday Gift Bags
PLEASE GO AWAY
Dozens of doctors in Alaska who recently asked the state’s medical board to investigate physicians pushing unproven COVID treatments and spreading misinformation have been receiving unwanted gift bags at home and work from a group pushing fringe “cures” such as ivermectin and the so-called Zelenko Protocol. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the holiday-themed bags were sent by the Alaska Covid Alliance, which held a “summit” in Anchorage featuring well-known anti-vaxxers, and included chocolates along with a letter informing the recipient that the organization was aware they had complained about the conference to state regulators. The idea was meant to start a “dialogue,” alliance member David Boyle said. But some of the recipients said “the feeling of being targeted at home and having strangers track down their addresses” was unnerving. “A stranger is coming to my house when I’m not home, and leaving a package with no contact information,” one said. “That, to me, is stalking. The message is: We know where your family lives.”