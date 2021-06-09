Anti-Vaxx Nurse Spectacularly Fails to Prove Magnetism Conspiracy Theory in Ohio Hearing
A conspiracy-mongering anti-vaxxer nurse attempted what seemed like a sleight of hand as she testified before the Ohio legislature Tuesday. She claimed that metal now stuck to her as a result of receiving the COVID vaccine, but metal items failed to cling to her. “I have a key and a bobby pin here. Explain to me why the key sticks to me,” she said. Video showed her resting a key on her chest and it staying in place. “It sticks to my neck too.” The key and the pin did not, however, fell off her neck as she attempted to hold them in place. “If somebody could explain this, that would be great,” she said, abandoning the demonstration.
The Ohio legislature had solicited public comment on whether schools and businesses should be allowed to mandate vaccinations for students and employees. On Tuesday, notorious anti-vaxxer Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified that COVID vaccines were lethal, would magnetize people, and were made of the same materials as 5G cell towers. All of her bonkers assertions have been previously, repeatedly debunked.