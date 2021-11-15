Anti-Vaxx Protesters Show Up With Swastikas and Gold Star Badges at Jewish Lawmaker’s NY Office
SHAMELESS
Anti-vaccine protesters in the Bronx are being condemned after members of the group displayed Nazi symbols outside of a Jewish lawmaker’s office on Sunday, the New York Post reports. One protester held up a poster depicting a swastika, while another wore a coat decorated with a yellow Star of David outside of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitiz’s Kingsbridge office. Dinowitz condemned the racist sentiments in a statement on Twitter. “People are perfectly free to express their opinion on vaccines or any issue, but to openly display Nazi symbols outside the office of a Jewish legislator is despicable,” said the lawmaker. The anti-vax rally, reportedly organized by Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino, was in response to proposed legislation by Dinowitiz that would require all New York students to receive the jab to attend school. However, Astorino alleges he was unaware of the symbols and wrote in a tweet that he has “always condemned antisemitism” and asked the protesters to take the sign down.