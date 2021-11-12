CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Vaxxer Arrested for Bizarre Protest Outside New Hampshire Kids Clinic
A man was arrested outside of a Manchester, New Hampshire COVID-19 vaccination clinic after staging a bizarre protest, according to police. WMUR 9 reports that 37-year-old Robert McClory was driving his Jeep around in circles, which police deemed a risk to “children waiting and playing on the pavement.” He repeatedly ignored an officer’s requests to stop, so was eventually arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. Police told WMUR that McClory, 37, was likely a part of a group of COVID vaccine protestors outside the Currier Museum of Art, one of the first stops for a mobile vaccine clinic that is vaccinating kids across the state. About 400 people showed up to the clinic to get the jab on Friday, a larger turnout than expected.