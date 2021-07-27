Anti-Vaxxer Allegedly Threatened Fauci With Scalping, Torture, Death
HE SEEMS NICE
A man apparently infuriated over the government’s advice to get vaccinated against COVID-19 sent numerous violent emails to U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, threatening to—among other things—break every bone in his “disgusting elf skull” and sew his scalp onto a rat, while warning that the famed public health researcher would soon be “hunted, tortured, beaten, [and] enslaved,” according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Maryland federal court. Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., now faces charges of making threats against a federal official and interstate communications containing a threat to harm, both of which are felonies.
In addition to allegedly bombarding Fauci with unhinged threats, calling him “a sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal,” a “disgusting piece of elf garbage,” and that his wife and daughters would each be shot in “their disgusting pig snouts while you watch,” Connally, described in the complaint as a technical writer, also menaced NIH Director Francis Collins multiple times via Collins’ official government email account, say prosecutors. “Drop the ‘mandatory vaccine’ talk, maggot, or you’re getting 6 mandatory shots in your worthless satanist faggot skull,” Connally allegedly wrote to Collins on April 24. “You and your buddies Gates and Soros too, you sick little fuck. I’ll smash every tooth out of your faggot skull.” Connally does not have a lawyer listed in court records, and was unable to be reached for comment.