Atlanta Braves Invite Anti-Vaxxer Travis Tritt to Sing National Anthem
OFF KEY
Country singer Travis Tritt, an avowed anti-masker and anti-vaxxer, announced he would be performing the national anthem during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series Saturday. The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, 20 miles south of Tritt’s hometown of Marietta, Georgia. The country singer has declared he won’t perform in venues that mandate COVID-19 restrictions, something that would have prevented him from playing at Dodger Stadium in California. The Braves said they chose Tritt due to his love for the team, according to The Washington Post. Truist Park, where the Braves play, does not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but it has hosted vaccination clinics in the past.