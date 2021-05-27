CHEAT SHEET
Screaming Anti-Vaxxer Drove SUV Through Injection Site at Tennessee Mall: Sheriff
A woman yelling “No vaccine!” drove her SUV through a tent at a Tennessee mall that had been set up as a temporary coronavirus vaccination site in protest on Monday. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 35, has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s office. Brown steered her Chrysler Pacifica “at a high rate of speed” past the entrance checkpoint and into the injection site at the Foothills Mall in Maryville without stopping, the sheriff said, causing the site’s medical staff to run for cover. No one was injured, and deputies detained her as she drove away. She told officers she had driven through the tent “to protest the vaccine.”