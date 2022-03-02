Anti-War Russian Spies Gave Tipoff About Zelensky Assassination Attempt, Ukraine Says
HELPING HAND
Ukraine claims that it has foiled an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky after Kremlin figures who oppose Vladimir Putin’s invasion warned the Ukrainian government about the plans. A Telegram post from Ukrainian authorities reported by Axios states that Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, were behind the plot. “We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president,” said Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov, according to the post. He went on to say the alleged plotters had been “eliminated,” and said Ukrainian authorities were tipped off about the plans by members of Russia’s Federal Security Service who don’t support the invasion. Zelensky has previously said that he believes Russia is determined to assassinate him.