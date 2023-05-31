‘Anti-Woke’ Brigade Fails to Oust Superintendent in Fiery Florida School Board Meeting
WAR ON WOKE
The Proud Boys, Moms for Liberty and even Shannon Rodriguez—the mom who reported a teacher for showing a Disney film with a gay character to a middle school class—all showed up at a fiery school district board meeting in Brooksville, Florida, on Tuesday night that ended in the early hours of the morning. Book bans and LGBTQ+ student rights took up much of the public discussion as more than 100 speakers addressed the board over several hours. “It feels like a lot of people are speaking for us,” Central High sophomore Amelie Howell told the Tampa Bay Times. “Nobody is asking what we want.” At the center of the firestorm was Superintendent John Stratton, who survived a vote of “no confidence” Tuesday night amid calls for his removal by “anti-woke” crusaders. Florida has banned the second-most books in the country and passed laws like “Don’t Say Gay.”