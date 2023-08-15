CHEAT SHEET
'Anti-Woke' Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Trump 'Jaded and Tired and Cynical'
2024 GOP long-shot presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy thinks he has a lot in common with former president Donald Trump—and says the pair’s relationship is built on “mutual respect.” But that respect only stretches so far, apparently. In an interview with conservative commentator Brilyn Hollyhand at the Iowa State Fair released Monday, Ramaswamy is asked how he is different to Trump: “We have a lot of policy alignment, we also have a pretty good relationship,” he begins on a seemingly positive note, before taking a sharp turn. “The reality is I’ve got fresh legs. I’m 38, I’m not yet jaded and tired and cynical... That’s not me today.”