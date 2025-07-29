Anti-Woke U.S. Dad Who Joined Putin’s War Machine ‘Blown Away by Hate’

A Texas dad who moved his family to Russia to escape what he called “LGBT indoctrination” is now stunned that his service in Vladimir Putin’s army has elicited “hatred” from critics.

Derek Huffman, a 46-year-old former construction worker, made headlines earlier this year when he uprooted his wife and three young daughters for a new life in Moscow, leaving Texas in search of more “traditional values.”

In May, he joined the Russian military in the hopes of fast-tracking citizenship. By June, the new recruit was a little surprised to be heading for a combat role on the front lines in Ukraine.

The Huffman family in Moscow's Red Square. Huffman Time/X

Earlier this month, Huffman was rumored—without evidence—to have been killed by a Ukrainian drone strike. A Maltese site even dubiously claimed he was “confirmed dead,” citing unnamed footage it did not share.

The reports were false, as Huffman revealed in a recorded phone call from July 25 and posted two days later on his and wife DeAnna’s YouTube channel, Huffman Time.

But the reports of his death and the jubilant response from some critics rattled Huffman. “I’m just blown away at the level of hate,” he told DeAnna. “I’m only doing what I feel is right... but the level of hate for Russia is insane.”

Huffman appeared particularly shocked that the false news of his death had been met with open celebration on social media. “Shame on all these people,” he said. “They’re saying they’re glad I’m dead... I’m serving my military with honor.”

The couple, who chronicle their new life in Russia online, were quick to dismiss the drone strike rumors as clickbait. “[It] is just publicity seeking,” Huffman claimed.

In the same conversation, he pushed back on criticism that his Christian faith clashed with his decision to join a military accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes—including forcibly deporting Ukrainian children and bombing hospitals.

Derek Huffman, 45, of Texas, records a video during training after joining the Russian military. HuffmanTime/Youtube

“I don’t relish the idea of taking life,” Huffman said. “But I’m doing what I feel is right. People ought to try that sometimes.”

The Huffmans, once a suburban family in the American South, now promote their brand of “traditional values” from behind enemy lines on YouTube, where DeAnna, a former teacher and floral designer, shares videos about their Russian relocation and his military service.

In a video from May, Derek addressed people who “might think [he’s] crazy.”

“A big part of it for me is respect and earning our place in Russia. If you think about America, people just come on in and are given everything, and they don’t assimilate,” he said. “They’re just there for the free handouts.”