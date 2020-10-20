Antifa is Mentioned Just Once in Court Docs for Hundreds of BLM Protest Arrests: AP
THE REAL SUBURBIA
Very few of the hundreds of people arrested in the protests following the death of George Floyd are officially affiliated with radical left-wing groups like antifa, the Trump administration’s favorite bogeyman, according to the Associated Press. Having poured through thousands of pages of court documents related to over 300 protest-related federal criminal charges for offenses like property destruction or disorderly conduct, the AP found that most were not the highly organized, urban-dwelling leftists Trump has made them out to be. In reality, over 40 percent of arrestees were white, over two-thirds were under 30 and many were from the suburbs—the places President Trump keeps vowing to protect from antifa. The AP found only one passing mention of “antifa” in a Boston shooting case. In September, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a congressional panel that antifa is more of “an ideology or a movement,” not a formal organization.