Feds Say Maryland Man Used Badge, Glock, ‘Bite Dog’ to Pose as U.S. Marshal for 15 Years
MASTER OF DISGUISE
A Maryland man has been charged for impersonating a U.S. Marshal, a ruse he allegedly maintained for nearly 15 years. Antione Tuckson was arrested outside a restaurant in Prince George’s County where he was pretending to be a security guard, court documents state. To complete the look, he allegedly toted handcuffs, a Glock, a taser, police gear, and a “bite dog” that was wearing a matching police vest. The scheme fell apart when actual police were called as Tuckson tried to arrest two restaurant-goers over a bill dispute. He reportedly flashed a badge but the local cops noticed he left his K9 companion unattended—something a bonafide handler would never do. Though Tuckson got a fake supervisor on the phone to vouch for him, he was arrested when his name didn’t appear in a Marshals’ database, documents claim. Records show he was charged with similar offenses in 2006, 2009 and 2018.