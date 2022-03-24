Ted Cruz’s ‘Antiracist Baby’ Smear Campaign Backfires and Boosts Sales

Read it at Huffington Pos
Hours after Sen. Ted Cruz railed against a children’s book on racism, sales went through the roof. Tuesday night, Antiracist Baby by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi was one of the top-selling children’s books on Amazon. That followed Cruz's dramatic presentation at Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing earlier on Tuesday, where he berated her for supporting a private school where the book is read to students and demanded to know whether or not she believed babies are racist.