Antisemitic Podcaster Calls Tucker Carlson Too Antisemitic

Outspoken white nationalist podcaster and antisemite Nick Fuentes reignited his feud with Tucker Carlson over controversial remarks the former Fox News host made at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

Speaking during a Sept. 24 Rumble stream, the 27-year-old leader of the far-right “groyper” movement hyperbolically and falsely characterized Carlson’s comments, telling his audience, “Dude, when Tucker Carlson got up at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, when they were lowering his coffin into the ground, and he got up on the microphone and said: ‘‘I’m really sick of these f--king hummus-eating, hook-nose, money-changing, penny-pitching, Christ-killing Jews that poison the wells in the Middle Ages.’ You know, I thought that was overkill!”

Nick Fuentes has had an ongoing feud with Tucker Carlson for years. Nick Fuentes/Rumble

For the record, that is not what Carlson said.

However, during his speech at the Sept. 19 service for Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Carlson, 56, did compare Charlie Kirk’s death to Jesus Christ’s, who he claimed was killed for “telling the truth,” like Kirk.

He went on to say, “Picture the scene in a lamp-lit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus, thinking about, ‘What do we do about this guy telling the truth about us. We must make him stop talking!’”

He then let out a maniacal cackle, amused by his biblical anecdote.

The “hummus” line read as an antisemitic dogwhistle to some media outlets and the Anti-Defamation League.

“Carlson’s remarks dangerously reinforced the belief that Jews killed Jesus and that Jews have been a malevolent force throughout history. This antisemitic myth has led to expulsions and murders of Jews for centuries,” wrote the ADL.

Later that week, Carlson went on to strongly deny accusations of antisemitism on Glenn Greenwald’s System Update on Rumble.

“Since when is hummus Jewish?” he cried incredulously. “It’s an Arab food!”

He lambasted his critics on the show, saying, “the two groups who thought I was attacking Jews were antisemites and Zionists.”

“The thing we have to remember about antisemites and Zionists, is that they think everything is about Jews!” he said laughing.

“Tucker is like the GOAT of gaslighting,” said Fuentes of Carlson’s defense. “But unironically, he goes up at the memorial and said, ‘Charlie Kirk told the truth. You know who else told the truth? Jesus. And you know what happened? He got killed by Jews.’”

This contradicted a take Fuentes gave earlier in the stream where he skewered Carlson for not being antisemitic enough.

Two hours earlier, Fuentes bragged to his Groyper followers that he “called” Carlson backing away from any comments about antisemitism, despite how some white nationalists online were calling him “based”, or unapologetically truthful, for the comments.

“There is all the difference in the world between someone who says ‘We have a Netanyahu problem, we have a Zionist problem’ and someone who says ‘We have a Jewish problem,’” said Fuentes. “Tucker is in the former camp.”

Carlson and Fuentes have disparaged each other in various appearances over the years. In July, Carlson called Fuentes a “weird little gay kid in his basement” and implied he was a liberal plant designed to discredit the right.