Jonathan Greenblatt, the director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said told MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that antisemitism has increased by 388 percent since the Oct. 7th Hamas attack. He added that the attacks against have expanded beyond outwardly Jewish people and places, instead targeting everyday businesses like ice cream parlors and coffee shops. Greenblatt cited several incidents including antisemitic incidents on the campuses of Harvard and Cornell. “Antisemitism has been intensifying and increasing,” he said. “We’ve seen it normalized, and from the far-right and from the hard left.”