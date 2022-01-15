Suspect Nabbed in Murder of Georgia Girl Shot While Petting Horses
DRIVE-BY
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony, 8, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last Saturday while petting horses outside her home. Antoine Redfield, 21, of Augusta, Georgia, was detained during a traffic stop on Monday for unrelated issues. Police said guns, drug paraphernalia, possibly stolen credit and debit cards, and a stash of cash were found in the car. Devonte Juanye McNeil, 25, and Henri Ramone Beach, 20, were arrested with Redfield during the traffic stop on crimes related to the card theft. Redfield was in custody when he was then identified as a suspect for Arbrie’s death. Redfield was charged with murder in 2019 for a nightclub shooting that killed two people; he has pleaded not guilty. More arrests are expected to be made in connection to the shooting that took Arbrie’s life.