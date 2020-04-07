Louisiana Woman and Three of Her Sons Die After Contracting Coronavirus
An 86-year-old Louisiana woman and three of her sons who all tested positive for the coronavirus have died, their relatives confirmed. Antoinette Franklin, a lifelong New Orleans resident, and her sons, Herman Franklin Jr., 71, Anthony Franklin Sr., 58, and Timothy Franklin, 61, who are African American, all died within a 10-day period from March 20 to March 30. In Louisiana, 70.5 percent of those who have died from the virus are black, even though they account for only a third of the population. “My uncle passed, my grandmother passed, my dad passed, then my other uncle passed,” Anthony Franklin said. “It’s literally like seven to eight days apart. It’s horrific.” As of Tuesday, Louisiana had more than 16,284 cases of the coronavirus and 582 deaths.