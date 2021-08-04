CHEAT SHEET
Warden at NYC Jail Housing Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Killing Husband
The associate warden at New York City’s Metropolitan Detention Center—where Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars—has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting her husband at their home in New Jersey. Antonia Ashford faces murder and weapons possession charges after allegedly shooting her husband, Roderick Ashford, in the face at around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The motive remains unclear. MDC has been plagued by reports of poor, even inhumane conditions for prisoners. Maxwell, accused of grooming underage girls for Epstein, has repeatedly complained about her situation, and been denied bail four times.