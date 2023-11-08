Antonin Scalia’s Daughter Loses Contentious Virginia School Board Election
WIDE MARGIN
The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s daughter Meg Bryce lost a Virginia school board election Tuesday by a wide margin, according to results posted to the state’s Department of Elections. She took home just under 40% of the vote in Albermarle County, with her challenger, Allison Spillman, garnering north of 60%. Spillman, widely considered the more liberal of the two candidates, campaigned on allocating resources for mental health and promoting the collective bargaining rights of staff employed by the district. During a candidate profile of Bryce previously aired by CBS 19 in Charlottesville she called her father’s legacy both “a blessing and a curse” for her campaign. “I think that it's very easy for people to dismiss me as partisan because of my maiden name,” she said