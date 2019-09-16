CHEAT SHEET
IN HOT WATER
Antonio Brown Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Second Woman
Antonio Brown is now facing a second accusation of sexual misconduct by a female artist who claims the New England Patriots receiver made unwanted sexual advances when she went to his Pittsburgh home to paint a mural in 2017. The artist said she was in a kneeling position painting and turned around to find Brown standing behind her naked with a hand towel over his genitals, according to Sports Illustrated. “He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the woman told the magazine. “I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”
Last week, trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing the 31-year-old athlete of cornering her, “forcing her down onto a bed, pushing her face into the mattress, and forcibly raping her.” The Sports Illustrated story details several other alarming claims against Brown, who signed to the Patriots on Sep. 7, alleging his involvement in “a charity auction theft, multiple domestic incidents, and a long list of unpaid debts.”