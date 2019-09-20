CHEAT SHEET
‘SUPER BROKE GIRL’
Antonio Brown Accuser Says He Sent Her ‘Intimidating’ Texts After Telling Her Story
A woman who accused New England Patriots star Antonio Brown of making an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017 says he sent her intimidating texts after she went public with her story. The woman, who was hired to paint a mural of Brown in his home, accused him of approaching her in the house while he was naked except for a small towel covering his genitals. She says she was fired from the job after rejecting his advances. After that story was published by Sports Illustrated, a number linked to Brown allegedly texted her to accuse her of making up the claims for money. He allegedly asked someone on the text chain to “look up her background history” and sent a screenshot of an Instagram she posted of her children, saying: “Those her kids... she’s awful broke clearly.” The woman’s claims followed those of a different woman, who alleges Brown raped her. Brown’s agent didn’t respond to a request for comment on the texts.