Antonio Brown and Toilet-Licking Model Broke NFL COVID Rules for Romp: Report
PREGAMING IT
Antonio Brown snuck an infamous OnlyFans model into his hotel room for a tryst the night before a meltdown that saw him disrobe and walk off the field during a game. Ava Louise, 23, met up with the Buccaneers wide receiver, 33, at his hotel room at the Jersey City Westin on Saturday night in an apparent violation of NFL isolation rules, according to the Daily Mail. Louise is perhaps best known for filming herself licking a toilet seat in a proclaimed bid to catch COVID-19 in 2020 and become immune. Louise, who snuck past hotel security, said Brown told her, “‘F--k the NFL… I can’t wait for you to see what I do tomorrow.’” Brown has been embroiled in controversy after ripping off his uniform and walking off the field during the Bucs’ game Sunday against the New York Jets. Late Wednesday he released a statement accusing his coach of pressuring him to play on a broken ankle during the game and then cutting him from the team when he would not. Last month, the NFL suspended him for three games for lying about receiving a coronavirus vaccine.