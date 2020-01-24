Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Turns Himself In to Police
Former NFL star Antonio Brown has reportedly turned himself in to police in Florida on a warrant on burglary and criminal mischief charges. Brown, 31, is facing charges from an incident with a moving truck company. His attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, told NBC News that Brown is set appear in court Friday with bail expected to be set at $20,000. “I think it's much ado about nothing. We anticipate that charges will be dropped or he will be acquitted of all charges,” Schwartzreich said. The lawyer added that the charges Brown faces carry a potential life sentence. The warrant for Brown included one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and one count of criminal mischief less than $1,000, according to police. Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September after just one game following accusations of sexual misconduct.