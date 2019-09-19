CHEAT SHEET
JUST DON’T DO IT
Antonio Brown No Longer a Nike Athlete Amid Sexual-Assault Claims
Patriots receiver Antonio Brown no longer has a shoe deal with Nike, according to a spokesperson for the sportswear company. “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” the rep said, but declined to comment on the reason for the decision. Two women have accused the athlete of sexual misconduct, including his former trainer Britney Taylor, who said in a civil complaint that Brown sexually assaulted and raped her. In 2018, a couple of weeks after Brown allegedly raped Taylor, a video entitled “Antonio Brown Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex” was published on YouTube, showing Brown dropping $1,055 on five pairs of Nike according to the Globe.
In February, Nike dropped a $100 “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown” shoe, featuring a “84” symbol, which was Brown’s uniform number when he was signed with the Steelers. The Nike website no longer sells the shoe, although it still offers five different No. 84-Brown Raiders or Steelers jerseys.