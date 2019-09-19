CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    JUST DON’T DO IT

    Antonio Brown No Longer a Nike Athlete Amid Sexual-Assault Claims

    Summer Eldemire

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    USA TODAY Sports

    Patriots receiver Antonio Brown no longer has a shoe deal with Nike, according to a spokesperson for the sportswear company. “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” the rep said, but declined to comment on the reason for the decision. Two women have accused the athlete of sexual misconduct, including his former trainer Britney Taylor, who said in a civil complaint that Brown sexually assaulted and raped her. In 2018, a couple of weeks after Brown allegedly raped Taylor, a video entitled “Antonio Brown Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex” was published on YouTube, showing Brown dropping $1,055 on five pairs of Nike according to the Globe.

    In February, Nike dropped a $100 “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown” shoe, featuring a “84” symbol, which was Brown’s uniform number when he was signed with the Steelers. The Nike website no longer sells the shoe, although it still offers five different No. 84-Brown Raiders or Steelers jerseys.

    Read it at Boston Globe